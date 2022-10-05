AP will not have any impact because of BRS, says Jogi Ramesh

Amaravati: Soon after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao renamed TRS as BRS on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said that the BRS will have no impact on Andhra Pradesh politics.

To a question, Ramesh mentioned that several politicians have launched political parties in the country with their own agendas. "YSRCP agenda is to protect AP's interests," he said and exuded confidence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will continue as CM for the next 20 years.

AP Minister faulted the TRS Ministers for criticising Jagan to please KCR. "YSRCP is not scared of any political party," he mentioned and said no state in the country is rolling out welfare schemes like his government.

Andhra Pradesh State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu pointed out that there is no place for national political parties in AP ruled by a strong regional party. "AP suffered because of unscientific bifurcation by national political outfits," he added.