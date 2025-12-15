AP wins National Energy Conservation Award-2025

Vijayawada: On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award–2025 to the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on Sunday.

The award was received by APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director L Siva Sankar on behalf of the State government, marking a significant achievement for the State in the field of energy efficiency and sustainable development.

The State has secured first prize in the State Designated Agency (SDA) category under Group II, emerging as the best-performing State in its group. The recognition reflects the State’s consistent efforts in promoting energy conservation across various sectors, including industry, agriculture, urban infrastructure, and public utilities. The honour further reinforces the State’s position as a frontrunner in energy conservation and climate-friendly governance, setting a benchmark for other States to follow.

The achievement is attributed to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the continued support of Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and the strategic guidance of Chief Secretary K Vijayanand. Under their direction, APSECM has implemented several innovative and impactful energy efficiency initiatives that have yielded measurable results at the ground level.

Officials noted that the award underscores States’ commitment to reducing energy consumption, lowering carbon emissions, and encouraging the adoption of efficient technologies. The State’s sustained focus on institutional strengthening and public awareness has also played a key role in earning national recognition.

Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, and other dignitaries were present.