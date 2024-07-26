Live
Appeal to sanction Rs 50L for Sant Sevalal’s birth anniv celebrations
Anantapur: Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav has appealed to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to sanction Rs50 lakh for celebrating the birth anniversary of Santh Sevalal Maharaj, the saint of Sevagad in Gooty mandal, highly revered by Banjara community.
Every year more than one lakh devotees will throng to Sevagad during January 13-15 to celebrate the saint’s birth anniversary. Reminding that the TDP government during its rule in 2014-19, had sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for organising the programme, the Minister urged the CM to sanction Rs 50 lakh this time for the event.
