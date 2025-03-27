Applications invited for 114 Anganwadi posts

Paderu (ASR District): The Alluri Sitarama Raju district administration has invited applications for recruiting Anganwadi workers and helpers in various centres under the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) projects in Paderu, Chinturu and Rampachodavaram divisions.

District collector AS Dinesh Kumar on Tuesday announced that a total of 114 vacancies will be filled, including seven Anganwadi worker posts, 56 helper posts, and 27 mini Anganwadi worker posts. Additionally, 24 new helper positions have been sanctioned under the PM Janman scheme.

Applications will be accepted up to April 10, until 5 pm. Candidates can submit their applications in person or via post to the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) concerned.

Candidates must have passed Class 10, must be a married woman, and a local resident. As of July 1, 2025, candidates must be between 21 to 35 years of age. If suitable candidates within this age range are not available, applications from 18-year-old candidates will be considered but only for SC/ST reserved centres.

The selection will be based on a 100-mark system, ensuring transparency. The recruitment process will be completely transparent, and no irregularities will be entertained, the collector said.

He warned candidates against trusting intermediaries or agents and assured them that selections would be made solely based on merit.

For further details, candidates can contact the respective ICDS offices.