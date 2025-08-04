APPSC Changes Prelims Exam Rule for Government Job Recruitment

There is a new rule in the way APPSC gives exams for government jobs in Andhra Pradesh.

From now on, prelims exam will happen only if the number of applications is 200 times more than the number of jobs.

Example:

If there are 100 job posts, then the prelims exam will happen only if more than 20,000 people apply.

Old Rule:

Earlier, if more than 25,000 people applied, they used to conduct prelims and mains exams, even if job posts were few.

This caused waste of time and money.

So now, APPSC asked the government to allow prelims only when applications are 200 times more than the job posts.

The government agreed to this request.

Because of this, many jobs may now have only one exam (no prelims).

Because of this, many jobs may now have only one exam (no prelims).

The government changed the old rules on Wednesday to make this new rule official.

