APSC OBC wing chief demands nominated posts for disabled

Visakhapatnam: AP State Congress OBC department chairman Mula Venkata Rao said disabled persons should be given entry into the legislatures and nominated posts.

According to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, he stated, the Central and state governments have to provide four percent reservation in legislatures for the disabled persons.

Even today the disabled persons have to live as second class citizens in society. People with disabilities are looked down upon, the APSC OBC department chairman pointed out.

Due to health disparities, disabled people are left behind in getting better medical care, he said, adding that the Sugamya Abhiyan Bharat Act should cater to the disabled.

Reservation for the disabled should be made not only in government educational institutions but also in reputed private educational institutions, he stated.

On the occasion of the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’, he called for implementation of a model and best practices followed for the disabled in the Philippines, Dubai, UAE and other countries in India as well.