APSECM invites applications for energy conservation awards

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has invited applications for the State Energy Conservation Awards (SECA)–2025, encouraging industries, institutions and urban local bodies to showcase their achievements in energy efficiency.

SECA is being organised for the fifth consecutive year, has emerged as a prestigious platform that promotes healthy competition among high-energy-use sectors.

In a press statement here on Monday, APGenco managing director and APSECM CEO S Nagalakshmi, appealed to all major energy-consuming sectors to actively participate and contribute to the state’s environmental and energy-saving goals.

She said that the initiative recognises organizations that demonstrate outstanding improvements in energy management, adoption of efficient technologies, and sustained reductions in carbon emissions. “SECA motivates industries and institutions to embrace modern, energy-efficient practices and strengthen their contribution to the State’s climate-responsible development,” she said.

Further, she said that for SECA-2025, eligibility has been defined based on specific energy consumption and connected load. Thermal power plants and cement industries consuming 30,000 MTOE or more, pharma industries with over 1,000 MTOE, engineering colleges (government and private) with 50 kw and above, and hotels with 50 kw and above are eligible to apply, she said. APSRTC bus depots and stands, municipalities, and urban development authorities are also invited to highlight their energy-saving measures, she added.

Nagalakshmi noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and chief secretary K Vijayanand, energy efficiency remains a top priority for reducing demand and promoting sustainability.

Applications may be submitted through the official SECA-2025 online portal, which provides guidelines and evaluation parameters, she said. The last date for submission is December 5, she explained.