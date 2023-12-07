APSLPRB releases SI final written examination results

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has released the results of the SI examination on December 6th. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of AP SLPRB, https://slprb.ap.gov.in/. To check the results, candidates need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth.

It has been reported that a total of 57,923 candidates have qualified for the preliminary examination, which was conducted on February 19th. These candidates are competing for 411 vacancies in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Out of the qualified candidates, 31,193 candidates appeared for the final written exam, which took place on October 14th and 15th.

Candidates can also download the OMR sheets for Paper-3 and Paper-4 until the 8th of December. This will allow them to review their answers and evaluate their performance in the examination. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check their results and download their OMR sheets before the deadline.