APSRTC employees to get promotions soon, govt. starts the exercise

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the good news to APSRTC employees. The government is gearing up to give promotions to employees soon. It has been revealed that there will be fewer promotions for officers level cadre compared to employees and workers level.



The RTC management has approved in principle the process of promotions would benefit more employees like mechanics, junior assistants, senior assistants, assistant depot managers, controllers, garage supervisors, traffic supervisors, etc. With the latest promotions, the employees will rise to a rank.



Priority was given to promotions for the first time since the RTC was merged with the government and RTC officials are striving hard to issue promotion orders to the eligible employees by the end of this month.



It is known that the government had merged RTC in the government and employees were provided with Health Insurance Scheme on par with government employees along with accident insurance, life insurance facility.



It has been decided to provide free training for the children of employees for competitive examinations. The government is looking into the issue of compassionate appointments.