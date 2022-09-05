APSRTC offers discount for Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai passengers

  • Menu
Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is offering 20 per cent discount on ticket fares of various air-conditioned buses including Amaravati, Night Rider and Indra services to Hyderabad, Chennai, Tirupati, Bengaluru from Kakinada.

Kakinada RTC Depot Manager MUV Manohar said that 20% of ticket fare has been reduced to travel to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Bengaluru and Chennai in Amaravati, Night Rider and Indra services. However, it has been clarified that this discount will not be available for these services coming from Bangalore, Chennai, Tirupati and Bengaluru.

