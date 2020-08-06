APSRTC to operate buses between Guntur, Vijayawada from today

Guntur: The APSRTC Guntur region will restore bus services to Vijayawada city and within 13 depos in Guntur district from August 7. Following request of the officials of the APSRTC Guntur region, district administration has given necessary permissions to operate bus services. The RTC officials have taken steps to maintain social distance at the queue lines and while boarding the buses. They will maintain social distance in the buses also. The passengers must wear face masks and sanitise their hands.

The APSRTC will has made arrangements to sell masks and sanitiser at the stalls in the bus stand. The RTC buses going via Ongole, Nellore cities will halt at NTR Bus Station in Guntur city. Similarly, buses come from Nellore, Ongole cities to Vijayawada will halt at NTR Bus Station in Guntur. The passengers may book ticket through online or take ticket in the bus stand. The APSRTC officials urged the public avail the facility provided by the RTC. The buses will be operated outside containment zones.



Sources in the RTC informed that they will restore long distance services from Guntur in a phased manner. Depending upon demand, the RTC will operate more bus services.