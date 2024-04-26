Chintamaneni Prabhakar Promises Security and Welfare for Poor Families with Babu's Super 6 Schemes

Chintamaneni Prabhakar, running for election in Dendulur Constituency, has been actively campaigning for the welfare of the poor since Friday morning. He visited Ramasingavaram, Kuchimpudi, and Nyayampalli villages of Pedavegi mandal, engaging with farm laborers and addressing their concerns.

During his campaign, Prabhakar expressed concern over the lack of development under the current regime and the struggles faced by thousands of poor families. He emphasized the need for a change in government to ensure better education and employment opportunities for the youth, as well as increased security through Babu's Super 6 schemes.

Prabhakar urged voters to support the TDP coalition and cast their vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections. With promises of improved welfare and security for the poor, Prabhakar aims to bring about positive change for the people of Dendulur.























