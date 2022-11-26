AR Police Darbar Parade organised

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): District Superintendent of Police P Jashuva stated that the role of the police is very unique in the society, as police personnel always strive for maintaining law and order and taking security measures ensuring public safety.

'AR Police Darbar Parade' was conducted at Machilipatnam Police Parade ground on Friday for solving the problems of police personnel. The SP attended as the chief guest and received a parade salute and addressed the police personnel. He said the police department is always with the people and protects the public. As part of the police welfare, the department has been implementing so many schemes for the police, he added.

The SP further said that they will organise master health check-up programmes towards police personnel's health protection.

He urged the police staff to bring good name to the department by doing their duty with discipline.

Additional SP N Venkata Ramanjaneyulu, AR ASP SVD Prasad, DSP Vijaya Kumar and others participated.