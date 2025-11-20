Archer Dheeraj targets Los Angeles Olympics

Vijayawada: Asian Archery Championship gold medallist and Olympian Bommadevara Dheeraj has set his sights firmly on winning a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, dedicating it to his late guru Cherukuri Lenin. Returning to Vijayawada after his historic feat in Dhaka, where he clinched the Recurve Gold Medal by defeating the traditionally dominant Korean archers, Dheeraj expressed immense pride.

Upon his arrival at the academy, Dheeraj paid floral tributes to his mentor, Cherukuri Lenin, and later received blessings from the academy’s Chief Coach, Cherukuri Satyanarayana. National archers Cherukuri Dolly Shivani, Samyuktha, and others extended a warm welcome to him.

Speaking to media during his visit to the Cherukuri Volga–VMC Archery Academy at Vijayalakshmi Colony on Wednesday, Dheeraj stated that he is undergoing rigorous training to secure his spot in the Indian team for the upcoming international events. To secure his berth in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, Dheeraj will compete in the first trials in New Delhi, after which the Archery Association of India will finalise the team based on ranking performances. Reflecting on the 2024 Paris Olympics, Dheeraj said he finished fourth with a score of 681 in the recurve event. “I am currently ranked No 1 in India and 13th in the world,” he added.

Chief coach Satyanarayana praised Dheeraj’s consistent achievements and expressed confidence that he would win medals at the Asian Games, World Championship, and the Olympics. Andhra Pradesh Archery Association General Secretary Bevara Venkata Rama, Vice-Presidents Bommadevara Sravan Kumar, Gottipati Prem Kumar, and others participated in the programme.