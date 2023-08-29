Live
- Tummala Nageswara Rao to hold meeting with followers today, to decide on party change
- 58 firms line up for IT hardware PLI
- Techno Paints launches colour banks tech
- RIL AGM fails to cheer markets
- Ikea Hyderabad gets 180 mn visitors in five years
- ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ collections: This is what film made in first three days
- Congress criticises BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ set to begin on Sep 3
- Telangana govt. gives order on implementation of PRC to TSS employees
- Miss World Competition to be held in Kashmir
- China releases new map; shows Aksai Chin, Arunachal as its territory
Arogya Matha festival to begin today in Kadapa
The 11-day Arogya Matha festival, meant to provide health and wealth to people, will begin on a grand note at Punya Khetrem Church in Kadapa from Tuesday.
Kadapa (YSR district): The 11-day M Srinivasa Rao, meant to provide health and wealth to people, will begin on a grand note at Punya Khetrem Church in Kadapa from Tuesday. Devotees in huge numbers are expected to visit from surrounding districts for event. Dr Bishop Prince Anthony of Adilabad from Telangana State, Peter Maria Das from Germany and other priests from Renigunta, Proddaturu, Porumamilla will inaugurates the
festival. According to Punya Kshetra director father MD Pradad Rao, special arrangements were made for festival wishing peace and universal brotherhood.
