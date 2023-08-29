  • Menu
Arogya Matha festival to begin today in Kadapa

The 11-day Arogya Matha festival, meant to provide health and wealth to people, will begin on a grand note at Punya Khetrem Church in Kadapa from Tuesday.

Kadapa (YSR district): The 11-day M Srinivasa Rao, meant to provide health and wealth to people, will begin on a grand note at Punya Khetrem Church in Kadapa from Tuesday. Devotees in huge numbers are expected to visit from surrounding districts for event. Dr Bishop Prince Anthony of Adilabad from Telangana State, Peter Maria Das from Germany and other priests from Renigunta, Proddaturu, Porumamilla will inaugurates the

festival. According to Punya Kshetra director father MD Pradad Rao, special arrangements were made for festival wishing peace and universal brotherhood.

