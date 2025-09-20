Aspire to become job creators, students told

Vijayawada: Students should overcome the illusion that government jobs alone provide financial security, instead they should focus on becoming entrepreneurs, who create employment opportunities for others, said APNRT Investments Director Seshu Babu Kanuri. Addressing MBA students at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College in Vijayawada on Friday, during a session on ‘Employment After Education’, Seshu Babu emphasised that in the wake of emerging challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) across industries, including the IT sector, today’s youth must consider launching startups and growing as innovators.

He highlighted that tools like ChatGPT are already playing a crucial role in biotechnology, such as in designing molecules for drug discovery, and in climate research. He urged students to develop strong skills in utilising AI tools. He further noted that quantum computing is set to bring a revolutionary transformation in technology. Criticising the Indian education system as flawed, he said it is producing lakhs of unemployed graduates without providing practical training or entrepreneurial exposure. He called for a shift away from traditional degree programmes and recommended introducing courses like Applied Sciences and Entrepreneurial Engineering to equip students with employable skills.