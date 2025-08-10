Atchanna vows to accelerate development of tribals

Srikakulam: Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that the development of the state is possible only through the development of its tribal communities.

The minister, who was the chief guest at the World Indigenous Peoples’ Day event in Pathapatnam, said that the late N T Rama Rao established the ITDA system in 1982 for the upliftment of tribal people and has since prioritised providing education, healthcare, and infrastructure to tribal areas.

”Our coalition government is taking all necessary steps to develop tribal regions,” said Minister Atchannaidu. ”We have already sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore this year for essential infrastructure, with Rs 230 crore specifically allocated for drinking water facilities.”

The minister announced plans to establish small-scale industries and other businesses in and around tribal areas to create local employment opportunities for the youth. He also mentioned that a dedicated skill development center would be established to provide the necessary training.

”We are simultaneously focusing on both development and welfare in the state,” the minister added. “To improve phone signal connectivity, he said, BSNL towers have been installed at a cost of Rs 4 crore.”

He also announced that a new ITDA would be established in Meliaputti, replacing the one that was shifted to Manyam during the district reorganisation.

MLAs B Ramanamurthy and Mamidi Govinda Rao, District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, RDO Krishnamurthy, and representatives from various tribal associations also participated.