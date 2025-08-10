Live
- MP Vemireddy visits Ghatika Siddheswara temple
- Three devotees rescued from Penna river after being trapped in Kadapa
- Preserve tribal traditions while driving development: Tirupati Collector
- Rs 75 cr infrastructure boost for SC/ST colonies in Chittoor
- Official machinery biased towards govt, alleges YSRCP
- Kalvabugga Gurukula school’s alumni reunion today
- DSP urges vigilance to stop thefts
- Pulmonologists stress need for ‘Centre of excellence’
- Central Bank celebrates 144th Founder’s Day
- Adivasi Day celebrated on grand scale
Atchanna vows to accelerate development of tribals
Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that the development of the state is possible only through the development of its tribal communities.
Srikakulam: Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that the development of the state is possible only through the development of its tribal communities.
The minister, who was the chief guest at the World Indigenous Peoples’ Day event in Pathapatnam, said that the late N T Rama Rao established the ITDA system in 1982 for the upliftment of tribal people and has since prioritised providing education, healthcare, and infrastructure to tribal areas.
”Our coalition government is taking all necessary steps to develop tribal regions,” said Minister Atchannaidu. ”We have already sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore this year for essential infrastructure, with Rs 230 crore specifically allocated for drinking water facilities.”
The minister announced plans to establish small-scale industries and other businesses in and around tribal areas to create local employment opportunities for the youth. He also mentioned that a dedicated skill development center would be established to provide the necessary training.
”We are simultaneously focusing on both development and welfare in the state,” the minister added. “To improve phone signal connectivity, he said, BSNL towers have been installed at a cost of Rs 4 crore.”
He also announced that a new ITDA would be established in Meliaputti, replacing the one that was shifted to Manyam during the district reorganisation.
MLAs B Ramanamurthy and Mamidi Govinda Rao, District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, RDO Krishnamurthy, and representatives from various tribal associations also participated.