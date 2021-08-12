Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Athletes lauded for bagging medals

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organised an event at Andhra University ground
x

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organised an event at Andhra University ground

Highlights

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organised an event at Andhra University grounds on Thursday

Visakhapatnam: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organised an event at Andhra University grounds on Thursday to congratulate the Indian athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Marking the International Youth Day, 78th ward corporator B. Ganga Rao said the officials concerned should step beyond presenting awards to those who won medals and they need to come up with an action plan to extend support to athletes' future endeavours.

DYFI city secretary Raju wished the players for bagging medals in the Olympics. .

The event was attended by DYFI leaders David, Boxing Association representatives and athletes. representatives and athletes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X