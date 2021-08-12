Athletes lauded for bagging medals

Visakhapatnam: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organised an event at Andhra University grounds on Thursday to congratulate the Indian athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Marking the International Youth Day, 78th ward corporator B. Ganga Rao said the officials concerned should step beyond presenting awards to those who won medals and they need to come up with an action plan to extend support to athletes' future endeavours.

DYFI city secretary Raju wished the players for bagging medals in the Olympics. .

The event was attended by DYFI leaders David, Boxing Association representatives and athletes.