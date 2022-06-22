Atmakur by-election: Nellore SP and Collector inspects arrangements, security beefed up

Nellore district SP Vijaya Rao said that strong security has been set up for the Atmakur by-election to be held tomorrow. He said 279 polling stations have been set up for a total 2,13,338 voters across the constituency and 1132 polling staff and officials have been appointed. He said a three-tier security system was being set up at problematic polling stations and explained that there would be root mobile teams for 38 sectors and the Striking Force would rotate for each mandal.

He said checks were in full swing at all check posts and asserted that they have seized Rs 47 lakh so far. The SP warned that strict action would be taken if disputes were created at polling stations. Meanwhile, the election staff went to the polling stations with their equipment. District Collector Chakradhar Babu inspected several polling station distribution centres and said that he was also taking all the precautions. He appealed to the constituency voters to exercise their right to vote freely.

It is learned that by-elections are being held for Atmakur in Nellore district, which was vacant due to the sudden death of AP Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy. Polling will be held tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. As many as 14 candidates are in the fray including Mekapati Gautam Reddy's brother Mekapati Vikram Reddy from the ruling YSRCP and Bharat Kumar from the BJP.