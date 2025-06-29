Attempted Robbery on Visakha Express Thwarted by Railway Police

In a dramatic turn of events, an attempted robbery on the Visakha Express on Sunday morning caused significant alarm among passengers. The incident occurred near Tummala Cheruvu in Piduguralla mandal, Palnadu district, where a gang of unidentified assailants attempted to target several coaches of the train as it travelled from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad.

Quickly alerted to the situation, railway police responded by firing three warning shots into the air, which prompted the frightened robbers to jump off the train and flee into the darkness. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the police's action.

Local authorities suspect that the gang, believed to comprise around seven members, may be part of a wider trend of train robberies in the area, with similar incidents occurring recently involving groups from Bihar and Maharashtra. In this instance, the assailants focused their efforts on five coaches of the train, and preliminary investigations indicate that their intentions were to steal money from passengers.

Passengers expressed relief at the timely intervention of the railway police, recognising that without their swift action, a major theft could have unfolded. Just within the week prior, there were two other reported thefts on trains in the same vicinity, heightening concerns about train safety in the region.