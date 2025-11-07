AU to allocate special funds to encourage professors in research

Visakhapatnam: Specialfunds are being allocated to encourage professors in research, informed Andhra University Vice-Chancellor GP Rajashekar.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, the VC mentioned that two postdoctoral researchers will soon be appointed for the quantum computing course.

He stated that the kitchen and dining area renovation work in the hostels has already been completed for the students, and the toilet blocks will be renovated soon.

Special protocols and code of conduct have been prepared for the hostels, he added. He said that clubs and co-curricular activities run by students will be encouraged under the leadership of a specially formed Students Welfare Council. A student welfare task force has also been formed, he mentioned.

Prof. Rajasheekar informed that proposals have been sent for the construction of various hostel buildings at a cost of Rs.170 crore under the Purvodaya scheme.

Speaking about placements, the VC said that 40 children of university employees have been provided jobs under the compassionate grounds. He congratulated the officers and AU staff for completing the process. Further, the Vice-Chancellor stated that a Career Planning Development Centre (CPDC) has been established to develop skills among students, improve employment opportunities and make them innovators. Better opportunities will be facilitated to the students by reducing the skill gap, he said.

AU Rector P King, Registrar K Rambabu, Science College Principal MVR Raju, Deans K Srinivasa Rao, N Salmon Benny were present.