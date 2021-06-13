Avanthi Srinivas responds on land grabbing in Visakhapatnam, alleges it happened in past govt.

Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas said there were massive land encroachments in Visakhapatnam during Chandrababu's rule. He told a media conference on Sunday that they did not want to resort to a political vendetta against the TDP leaders. Will Chandrababu justify the occupation of government lands? Avanthi questioned.

He warned that those who occupy government lands will not be spared and punished strictly. He demanded Chandrababu respond to the land grabbings of TDP leaders. Minister Avanthi said that in the last two years, various development programs have been undertaken in Visakhapatnam and they aim to develop all areas.



"We will release the SIT report on the Visakhapatnam land scam, Avanthi Srinivas said. He alleged that Palla Simhachalam and others had grabbed the lands worth Rs 700 crore, which were sold along with government land grabs. "We will distribute the lands occupied by the TDP leaders to the poor and will soon complete the construction of NAD Flyover and Bhogapuram Airport," he said. Minister Avanthi Srinivas demanded that if BJP leaders had love for Visakhapatnam, they should bring in a railway zone.



Minister Avanthi Srinivas further said that the construction of the Visakhapatnam administrative capital would take place on government lands. He said there was no need for private lands for the administrative capital of Visakhapatnam as there is plenty of government land in Visakhapatnam, the minister said.



MLA Adipraju said that every cent of land occupied in Visakhapatnam would be seized. MLA Thippala Nagireddy said that hundreds of acres were occupied in Visakhapatnam during the TDP regime. Is it wrong to take over government lands? he asked.

