Awareness rally held on World No Tobacco Day

Kurnool: On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Dr Shanti Kala, led an awareness rally from the District Medical and Health Office to the Collectorate on Saturday. The rally included the participation of ASHA workers and office staff and aimed to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.

The rally was flagged off by Dr Shanti Kala in the presence of program officers from the health department. Speaking on the occasion, she stated that World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31 to highlight the health risks associated with tobacco use and to advocate for effective policies to reduce consumption.

This year’s theme, “Protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use”, focuses on exposing the deceptive strategies used by the tobacco industry. Dr Shanti Kala emphasized that what begins as a casual habit often turns into a deadly addiction, leading to life-threatening diseases.

As part of the programme, ASHA workers took a pledge to spread awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and to actively participate in anti-tobacco campaigns.

