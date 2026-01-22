Ayyanna bats for ‘No Work, No Pay’ for absent legislators

Lucknow/Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Wednesday called for implementation of a ‘No Work, No Pay’ principle for elected representatives who fail to attend legislative sessions. He further suggested that if such measures fail to ensure accountability, citizens should be empowered with a ‘Right to Recall’ to remove non-performing representatives.

The AP Speaker was addressing the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference being held in Uttar Pradesh, where he spoke on ‘Accountability of the Legislature to the People.’

During his address, he expressed deep anguish over the growing trend of elected members remaining absent from legislative proceedings while continuing to draw salaries and allowances.

Citing the situation in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Ayyanna Patrudu said that since the Assembly elections held in June 2024, some members have not attended the House even for a single day, nor have they participated in debates or discussions. Despite this, they continue to receive salaries and perks regularly, which he described as “deeply distressing” and unethical.

He warned that such conduct not only undermines the dignity of democratic institutions but also erodes public trust in elected representatives. “When legislators neglect their primary duty of attending the House and participating in debates, the entire system suffers in the eyes of the people,” he said.

Pointing out that there are currently no clear provisions to act against such absenteeism, the AP Speaker urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to provide guidance and initiate reforms.

He placed two key proposals before the conference: Just as salaries are deducted for government employees who do not attend work, a ‘No Work, No Pay’ rule should be enforced for legislators who fail to attend legislative sessions. If representatives continue to shirk their responsibilities, the Constitution or the Representation of the People Act should be amended, if necessary, to grant voters the ‘Right to Recall’ their elected representatives.

Ayyanna Patrudu also expressed concern over the steady decline in the number of legislative working days across the country, calling it a sign of institutional ill-health. He stressed that the legislatures should function for at least 60 days a year to ensure effective Question Hours, meaningful debates, and proper scrutiny of the executive.

Noting that public confidence in elected representatives is gradually waning, the Speaker called upon legislators to engage in self-introspection and work in line with the aspirations of the people.

The conference was also attended by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju and Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar, among other dignitaries.