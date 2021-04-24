Ayyanna laments politics of vendetta during Covid crisis

Amaravati: Former minister and TDP politburo member Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Saturday strongly objected to the manner in which their party former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar was arrested as if he was a terrorist trying to escape from the law of the land.

Ayyanna Patrudu asked the government to explain whether it was wrong on the part of Narendra to bring the Sangam Dairy under the Companies Act. Even the Visakha Dairy was also brought under this Act but the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime has not initiated similar action against them.

In a statement here, the TDP leader termed it as a sadistic step on the part of the YSRCP government to harass and arrest a leader who had the record of getting elected as an MLA for five consecutive terms previously. The ACB and the CID officials should discharge their duties in an impartial manner without succumbing to the pressure from the ruling party leaders. The Sangam Dairy incident raised many doubts among the people, he said.

Ayyanna Patrudu deplored that political vendetta seemed to be the only pastime for the present Chief Minister while the general public were suffering due to Covid infections. The sadistic Chief Minister was getting arrested and putting all those in jail when they were criticising the government. For no fault of theirs, Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra were implicated in false cases and sent to jail in the past, he alleged.

The TDP leader said that Narendra just tried to open a trust on behalf of the Sangam Dairy in order to set up a hospital and extend medical facilities to the poor and middle class people. Now, the government was finding fault with this. Even the Visakha Dairy was brought under the Companies Act but no action was taken against them. Was it because they were working for the YSRCP or they served buttermilk in the ruling party meetings, he asked.

Ayyanna Patrudu said that the AP police have lost their credibility and prestige all over the country because of their surrender to the Chief Minister's wishes for political vengeance.