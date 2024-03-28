Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program held in Balaji Nagar of Nellore

The Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee Program was held in Balaji Nagar and other areas of Nellore City's 16th Division, with former Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana wife Ramadevi in attendance. The event saw a warm welcome for Ramadevi by division leaders, workers, and the public.

Accompanied by former municipal chairperson Thallapaka Anuradha, Ramadevi went door to door in the division to update residents on the progress made by Narayana. She urged the people to vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections to secure Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as MP and Ponguru Narayan as MLA with a decisive victory.

Speaking to the media later, Ramadevi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response from the people in every division she visited. She emphasized that the development initiatives led by Narayana were not forgotten by the public and stressed the importance of his return for the continued progress of Nellore city.

Ramadevi appealed to the residents to ensure a significant majority for Prabhakar Reddy as MP and Narayana as MLA in the upcoming elections. Former municipal chairperson Thallapaka Anuradha highlighted the infrastructure improvements brought about by Narayana, including the construction of roads and a park in the division.

Overall, the event showcased the strong support for Narayana and his vision for Nellore's development, with attendees rallying behind the candidates endorsed by the Babu Surety - Future Guarantee Program.