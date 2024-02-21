Live
- Two killed in Israeli missile strike on Damascus: Syrian Defence ministry
- Namburu Shankara Rao calls for success of BC Athmeeya Sammelanam in Krosuru tomorrow
- Salaries in India to increase by 9.5% in 2024; infra, manufacturing sectors lead
- Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurates Vakkera Wagu Bridge"
- Russian tourist collapses in sea, dies in Kerala hospital
- Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy hands and ver hearing aid to deaf and dumb children
- Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Release Date & Episodes Update
- Apple grabs top 7 spots in 10 best-selling smartphones globally
- Bank manager in J&K's Pulwama runs off with Rs 33 lakh
- Madras HC allows convict to argue on his own through video conference
Just In
Babu Surety-Bhavishyat ki Guarantee Program to be held today in Orvakal
Highlights
A special program called the Babu Surety-Bhavishyat ki Guarantee Program for Future will be held today, Wednesday, at 5:00 PM in Orvakallu Mandal, Kalva Village.
A special program called the Babu Surety-Bhavishyat ki Guarantee Program for Future will be held today, Wednesday, at 5:00 PM in Orvakallu Mandal, Kalva Village. The event is being organized as per the instructions of the Telugu Desam Party.
Former Panyam MLA and Panyam TDP in-charge, Mrs. Gauru Charita Reddy, along with Nandyala district president Mallela Rajasekhar, will be the chief guests at the program.
All leaders, activists, and supporters of TDP and Janasena from Kalva village and surrounding villages in Orvakallu Mandal are invited to participate in the program and help make it successful. It is expected to be a significant event, with important discussions and announcements related to the future plans of the party.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS