Babu Surety-Bhavishyat ki Guarantee Program to be held today in Orvakal

A special program called the Babu Surety-Bhavishyat ki Guarantee Program for Future will be held today, Wednesday, at 5:00 PM in Orvakallu Mandal, Kalva Village. The event is being organized as per the instructions of the Telugu Desam Party.

Former Panyam MLA and Panyam TDP in-charge, Mrs. Gauru Charita Reddy, along with Nandyala district president Mallela Rajasekhar, will be the chief guests at the program.

All leaders, activists, and supporters of TDP and Janasena from Kalva village and surrounding villages in Orvakallu Mandal are invited to participate in the program and help make it successful. It is expected to be a significant event, with important discussions and announcements related to the future plans of the party.