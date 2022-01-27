Balakrishna appeals govt. to make Hindupur as district head quarter of Sri Satyasai district

Tollywood actor and Hindupur TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna opined that every Lok Sabha center should be a district as promised by YSRCP. He appealed to make Hindupur the district headquarters in Sri Sathyasai district as Hindupuram has developed in all respects. He said there was plenty of land in Hindupur for future needs.

However, Balakrishna opined that the formation of districts with political motives was inappropriate. To this end, he released a video. It is known that the Andhra Pradesh government is forming new districts.

The government is preparing to set up Sri Sathyasai district as the Puttaparthi ad district head quarter in the present Anantapur district. Balakrishna responded in this context and demanded the formation of a district with Hindupur as its centre. Meanwhile, the Tollywood actor had not responded on the district announced on his father's name NTR.

It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh has announced that it is going to form 26 new districts and released a notification to this extent. However, the government has given ample time of one month for the objections and suggestions.