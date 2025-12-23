BCG Flags Three Immediate Actions for Indian Industry as Carbon Pricing Kicks In from 2026

2026 will mark the first year where carbon becomes a real financial variable for Indian industries, driven by the full activation of the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) and tightening of global export norms, according to BCG.

The government has notified binding emission-intensity targets for 282 industrial units across aluminium, cement, pulp & paper and chlor-alkali, requiring facilities to meet new reduction thresholds. From 2025–26 onwards, units that miss their targets must purchase Carbon Credit Certificates (CCCs) or pay penalties, making carbon pricing a direct line item impacting plant-level P&L.At the same time, export pressure is intensifying under Europe’s CBAM, with early evidence of a 20–25% decline in steel and aluminium exports to the EU during the transition phase ahead of full carbon-cost enforcement in 2027.

BCG notes that companies will need to prioritise three immediate actions in 2026:

Pricing carbon in financials by mapping emission intensity and modelling CCC exposure

Deploying Climate AI and digital MRV tools such as AI-enabled sensors and blockchain platforms to reduce compliance costs

De-risking exports by building low-carbon production lines for EU-facing aluminium, steel and cement.

“As India’s carbon market transitions from policy intent to financial reality, 2026 is expected to become a pivotal year for industrial competitiveness. Leaders who act early won’t just stay compliant – they will capture India’s emerging green-growth advantage as carbon becomes a determinant of industrial competitiveness,” says Anirban Mukherjee, Leader, Climate & Sustainability Practice, Boston Consulting Group.