Bandaru Dattatreya calls for BC reservation based on population

Nellore: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has urged State governments to implement reservations for Backward Class (BC) communities based on their population in respective States.

During his visit to Nellore on Sunday, the Haryana Governor participated in a private programme and unveiled the statues of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Govinda Rao Phule and his wife Savitri Bai Phule. The event took place at YadlapalleVenkateswarlu Municipal High School, Pappula Street, in the presence of Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandaru Dattatreya emphasized the BJP-led NDA government’s commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to uplifting marginalized communities. He highlighted various welfare schemes being implemented through the Viksit Bharat initiative to benefit all sections of society.

The Governor stressed that state governments should support the Centre by implementing reservations for BCs in accordance with their population share. He also urged the Backward Class community to remain grateful to the Phule couple, who played a crucial role in integrating BCs into mainstream society by fighting against inequality.

Recalling historical struggles, Bandaru Dattatreya noted that BC communities once faced social stigma and bonded labor due to a lack of education. He praised Mahatma Phule’s efforts in motivating BC families to educate their children, starting with his wife, Savitri Bai Phule, who later expanded the movement to surrounding villages.

“This movement ignited the spirit of education among BC communities, enabling them to achieve socio-economic and political success today,” the Governor remarked.

Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana lauded Savitri Bai Phule as the first woman in India to establish an educational institution dedicated to women’s education. He stated that it is the duty of BC communities to acknowledge and honor the contributions of the Phule couple.

Earlier, Nellore RDO Anusha welcomed the Haryana Governor. State Wakf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz and several BC leaders were also present.