Bank employees exhibit their basketball expertise

Visakhapatnam: To relieve employees from work stress and instill new enthusiasm in them, the State Bank of India is organising sports competitions for its employees.

Circle Welfare Committee of State Bank of India, Amaravati Circle under the aegis of Sports Control Board, Corporate Centre, Mumbai has inaugurated a four-day-long All India State Bank of India Inter-Circle Basketball Tournament 2025-26 at GITAM in Visakhapatnam.

As part of the tournament, 17 teams from 17 circles of the bank are taking part, making it the biggest sports event. On the day-one, players from Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Patna, Chandigarh, Kerala, Jaipur, and Bhopal won their respective league matches.

The tournament will continue until the 20th of this month. Arrangements have been made to conduct 10 matches each day.

Speaking on the occasion, general secretary of the All-India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) L Chandrasekhar mentioned that the recruitment of sportspersons, halted for a long time in the bank, has resumed. He underlined that participation is more important than winning or losing.

He stated that the local organisers have made all the arrangements to conduct these competitions and more than 200 players are participating in it.

As part of the programme, national and international sports persons were felicitated. Deputy General Manager and CDO Pankaj Kumar, Deputy General Manager (Business & Operations) Rahul Sankritya, State Bank of India Officers Association president Vijay Sekhar, general secretary Kasi Viswanadh were present.