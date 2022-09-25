Bapatla: Collectors Vijaya Krishnan, Dinesh Kumar sow paddy

Bapatla: Bapatla District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, her husband and Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and their children Siddarth Atreya and Devi sowed paddy in agriculture fields on Sunday at Murukondapadu village of Bapatla mandal in Bapatla district.

Speaking on this occasion, Vijaya Krishnan said that she likes to do agriculture works and that is why she along with family members participated in paddy sowing activities. Later, they had lunch in the fields.

Collector Vijaya Krishnan said agriculture works should be done with willingness and interest and added that agriculture is feeding the entire country. She said the government is implementing several welfare schemes for extending benefits to the farmers.