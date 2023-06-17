Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal briefs on Class 10 student's murders, says no political motive

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal reacted to the case of Amarnath, a class 10 student who was brutally murdered in Cherukupalli mandal, and revealed the details of the case.

Stating that there was no political motive behind Amarnath's murder, He said that Amarnath was brutally murdered according to the plan by setting him on fire. He said that Venkateswara Reddy is harassing Amarnath's sister by calling and sending messages and got angry when Amarnath escalated the matter to the elders and developed grudges. Venkateswara along with Gopireddy, Veerababu, and Sambireddy planned and murdered Amarnath.

SP Vakul Jindal said that three persons including Venkateswara Reddy have been arrested in this case and started search operations for Sangareddy.