BC students to get free coaching for Civils

Vijayawada: Director of backward classes welfare department Dr A Mallikarjuna announced here on Thursday that free coaching would be provided to the students of backward classes to appear for the preliminary and mains examination for the UPSC civil services.

He said in a statement that a special AP Study Circle was set up at the BC Bhavan near Gollapudi. The training would be provided to 100 students after conducting a screening test. As per the reservations, 66 per cent of backward class candidates, SC 20 per cent and 14 ST students would be selected. The selected candidates would be provided free stay and boarding facilities.

He appealed to the meritorious students belonging to BC, SC and ST communities to submit applications on or before November 24 in the office of the district BC welfare officer. The applicants need to attach a birth certificate, tenth class certificate, qualification details, two photographs and caste certificate to the application.

Screening test would be conducted on November 27 and the coaching venue and timings would be announced later. Stating that eminent personalities would be giving coaching, he appealed to the candidates to avail the opportunity.