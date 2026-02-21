BCs to take out rally tomorrow

Vijayawada: Amidrenewed debates over caste census and Backward Class (BC) representation, a major mobilisation of BC communities is set to take place in Andhra Pradesh this week.

Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP) has announced a public rally titled ‘BC Simha Garjana’, scheduled for Sunday at Phule Ambedkar Grounds in Vijayawada. The event is expected to draw BC community representatives from across districts, at a time when social justice and reservation policies are once again shaping political discourse. According to party leaders, the rally will focus on key demands including the enactment of a Backward Classes Rights Protection Law, enhanced financial allocations for BC Corporations, allocation of land in the capital region for BC communities, and the conduct of a comprehensive caste census in the State. The demand for 44% reservations in education, employment, local bodies, and legislative institutions is also expected to be strongly articulated.

Backward Classes constitute a decisive electoral segment in Andhra Pradesh, with their political alignment historically influencing state-level outcomes. Political observers note that the rally comes amid shifting political equations and growing national emphasis on caste-based data.

BCYP president Ramachandra Yadav is expected to outline the party’s future course of action during the meeting. The scale of participation and the messaging emerging from the event could play a significant role in shaping the State’s evolving social and electoral discourse.