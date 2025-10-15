Better facilities for housing beneficiaries assured

Penamaluru (Krishna District): Krishna district collector DK Balaji has directed officials to take immediate and effective steps to provide better facilities to the beneficiaries residing in government housing colonies. He said that the officials of the Housing Department must respond promptly to the grievances of the residents and ensure all necessary amenities, such as roads, safe drinking water, drainage, and sanitation, are provided without delay.

On Tuesday, Collector Balaji, accompanied by housing and secretariat officials, inspected the government housing layouts at Vanukuru and Penamaluru villages in Penamaluru mandal. He reviewed the progress of construction and interacted with residents to understand their issues.

Officials informed the collector that in these two villages, three layouts have been developed on 96 acres, where a total of 2,238 houses were sanctioned. Of these, construction was started for 1,456 houses, and 1,040 houses have been completed so far.

At the Kolusu Parthasarathy Housing Complex in Vanukuru, developed on 73 acres, 1,243 houses were sanctioned, 656 houses were started, and 420 houses were completed. The remaining units are under various stages of construction. At the second layout, out of 621 houses sanctioned, 342 were completed. The third layout, developed at Penamaluru on 9.7 acres, includes 374 houses, of which 278 houses are completed and the rest are in progress.

Beneficiaries explained to the collector that they were facing severe problems due to a lack of proper roads, drainage systems, and safe drinking water.

They complained that during the rains, rainwater stagnates, causing a mosquito menace and unsanitary conditions. The collector immediately instructed officials to address the issues and ensure smooth living conditions in all colonies.

A woman named Kumbha Durga submitted a grievance stating that 21 cents of agricultural land had been acquired for housing without her knowledge. Responding immediately, Collector Balaji directed Tahsildar Gopalakrishna to examine the issue and ensure justice.

The collector further instructed Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Ravi Kiran over the phone to inspect the crop canals near the colonies and take necessary remedial measures.

He assured the residents that all basic facilities would be provided soon and instructed officials to speed up the remaining housing works. During the visit, the Collector was accompanied by Housing District Officer Pothuraj, MPDO Pranavi, AE Jilani, Electricity Department AE Suryanarayana, Engineering Assistants Veeranjaneyulu, Anuradha, Raja, Naresh Kumar, and NV Sudheer, along with other officials.