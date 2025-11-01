Live
Bezwada Bar Assn felicitates Kesineni
The MP recently sanctioned Rs 30 lakh from his MPLAD funds for upgradation of the Bar Association premises
Vijayawada: The members of the Bezwada Bar Association felicitated MP Kesineni Sivanath in recognition of his contribution towards the modernisation of the association’s building. The MP recently sanctioned Rs 30 lakh from his MPLAD funds for the upgradation of the Bar Association premises.
As a token of gratitude, members of the association met MP Kesineni Sivanath on Friday at his Vijayawada Parliament office, NTR Bhavan, located in Gurunanak Colony. During the meeting, the MP assured continued support and cooperation to the Bar Association in its future initiatives.
AP Bar Council member Chalasani Ajeya Kumar, Bezwada Bar Association president SK Basha, general secretary KV Rangarao, and advocates Yerneni Vedavyas, Sneha Jain, R Ramakrishna, and Corporator Chennupati Usharani were among those who took part in the felicitation programme.