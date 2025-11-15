Bezwada Bar remembers Jawaharlal Nehru

Vijayawada: Children’sDay and birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru were celebrated at Bezwada Bar Association on Friday. Marking the occasion, the association organised essay-writing and debate competitions for children.Children from Bal Sadan were invited to participate in the celebrations, where they took part in essay and debate contests and received prizes. As part of the outreach, senior advocate Ayyappa presented drawing books, colour pencils, toys, two table fans requested by Bal Sadan, and five-litre hot flasks for children’s milk.

Senior advocates Dittakavi Ramachand, Nakeeb Ahmed, and Sappa Ramesh served as judges for the competitions. In the advocates’ debate contest, women advocate A Saraswati secured first prize. In the girls’ category, P Jyotsna Shriya, daughter of advocate Deepti, won the top award. In the boys’ category, MD Farhan and Shaik Kareem emerged winners. Among Bal Sadan participants, Niharika, Ramya, and Suraksha won prizes.

Senior advocate T Venkata Nava Kumar, chief guest, lauded Bar Association president AK Basha for organising the programme in the presence of children from Bal Sadan, saying it was a fitting tribute to Chacha Nehru. The event also included a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the birthdays of senior advocates Jawahar David and Bhargav, held in the presence of Bar members as part of the Children’s Day celebrations.

Senior advocates Bala Bhaskar, Puppala Srinivas Rao, D Srihari, Joint Secretary G Varahalakshmi, executive committee members Muddada Satyanarayana, Jia, Gangishetti Shiva Shankar, and several senior and junior advocates participated.