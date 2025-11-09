Bhakta Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrated

Kurnool / Nandyal: Devotional fervour marked the celebrations of Bhakta Kanakadasa Jayanti across Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Saturday, with officials, employees, and members of various community organisations paying tributes to the 16th-century saint-poet and social reformer.

Kurnool Joint Collector Nurul Qamar participated in a special programme organised at the Collectorate and highlighted the saint’s timeless message of equality and devotion. He said although social divisions existed, Bhakta Kanakadasa proved through his life and teachings that all human beings are equal. Khameer added that Kanakadasa overcame discrimination through his faith and inspired people to see humanity beyond caste. He urged everyone to follow his ideals of humility, devotion, and righteousness for a better society.

BC Welfare Officer Prasuna recalled Kanakadasa’s contributions as a reformer who emphasised virtue, knowledge, and divine devotion, and urged beneficiaries to utilize government welfare schemes effectively. Several BC community representatives and corporation directors attended the programme.

At Nandyal district police office, SP Sunil Sheoran, led the celebrations, offering floral tributes to the portrait of Bhakta Kanakadasa. He described the saint as a great devotee, philosopher, and poet who rose above social barriers to attain spiritual greatness. He noted that Kanakadasa’s compositions teach moral values, equality, and humility — principles that continue to inspire generations.

In Kurnool, similar celebrations were organised at district police office under the direction of SP Vikrant Patil, where AR Additional SP Krishna Mohan paid homage and called upon police personnel to uphold equality and deliver justice without discrimination.