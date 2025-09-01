Bhakti alone is right path in Kaliyuga to attain divine grace

Tirupati: “Devotionalone is the true path to attain the grace of the Almighty in Kaliyuga and it is possible through the divine chanting,” said renowned scholar and versatile Panchasahasravadhani Dr Medasani Mohan.

The Telugu literature legend during address as Chief Guest in the inaugural session of Harikatha Vaibhavam mulled by the TTD’s HDPP on the auspicious occasion of the 160th Jayanthi celebrations of Harikatha Pitamaha Srimad Ajjada Adibhatla Narayanadasu, held at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati, on Sunday observed that the Almighty never lets down his true devotee. Citing the example of Bhakta Prahlada, he said the five-year old turned out to be one the most ardent devotees of Srihari at a tender age and event after aeons he is revered as the first and foremost among devotees.

The very word “Hari Katha” denotes it is the stories bound to enhance the Bhakticult of Sri Hari (the Almighty). And Harikatha Pitamaha Srimad Ajjada Adibhatla Narayanadasu glorified this art form in a befitting manner with his expertise.

Earlier, speakers highlighted the significance of Harikatha and the need to enliven the rare artform which is unique to the Telugus by the future generations.

The HDPP artists rendered group singing on the compositions of Adibhatla Narayanadasu.

Dr Y Venkateswarlu Bhagavatar delivered a discourse on “The Role of Harikatha in the Propagation of Dharma,” while P Varalakshmi Bhagavatarini spoke on the life and contributions of Narayanadasu. Renowned Harikatha Exponent Dr MV Simhachala Sastry Bhagavatar expounded on “Bhakta Markandeya” through Harikatha, and Parayitam Narayanacharya Bhagavatar rendered Harikatha on “Bhakta Shabari.”

In the evening session, HDPP storyteller M Ramudu Bhagavatar presented Harikatha on “Parvati Kalyanam,” while Dr Y Venkateswarlu Bhagavatar delivered Harikatha on “Gajendra Moksham.” Dr V Vijayakumari Bhagavatarini acted as the programme’s moderator.

The event was organized by Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad. HDPP Secretary Sriram Raghunath, Additional Secretary Ramagopal, and AEO Ch Satyanarayana, along with several others, took part in the programme.