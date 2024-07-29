Bharath bags MyGov Ambassador Award

Anantapur: Bisathi Bharath, hailing from Kandikapula Village, Putlur mandal, Ananthapur district, was awarded with MyGov Ambassador Award.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics & Information Technology Jitin Prasada presented the award to Bharath at Indian Habitat Center, New Delhi, during 10th anniversary of MyGov India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The award was in recognition of the role of Bharath in popularising the programmes and initiatives of the Prime Minister and for his role as a social worker.

MyGov is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stands as the world’s largest citizen engagement platform. It is a part of Digital India initiative, which takes services to the doorstep of citizens and also takes suggestions from them regarding various policies, programmes, schemes of the government.