Bhumana credits volunteers for success of govt schemes

Tirupati: It is the volunteers, who are responsible for the successful implementation of welfare schemes enhancing the government image, stated city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

He addressed a meeting held at SV University auditorium here on Thursday, to present awards to volunteers in recognition of their services. Bhumana said volunteers’ role is key in taking welfare schemes to the people to make YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister of the State again.

Expressing his sincere appreciation to volunteers, he said the government committed to the welfare of the volunteers and their services are invaluable. He further said it was the volunteers, who saw that people avail Rs 3.5 crore direct benefits (DBT) amount in their accounts towards various schemes like pensions. However, he said some people were unable to digest the success of volunteer system introduced by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and throwing mud on them (volunteers) and portraying them as anti-social elements which is not correct.

In the same breath, Karunakar Reddy said that voluntary system and welfare schemes will not continue if Jagan Mohan Reddy is not elected as the CM in the coming elections.

MLC Cipai Subrahmanyam reminded the outstanding services of volunteers during the most difficult period of Covid-19 pandemic saving lakhs of lives. The credit of bringing the most useful volunteer system squarely goes to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, he added.

Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha said voluntary system is doing well which was evident with the people happy with the system.

Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh said 1,885 volunteers were given Seva Mitra award carrying Rs 15,000 cash price amounting to Rs 2.87 crore, while 18 volunteers presented with Seva Ratna award carrying a cash prize of Rs 30,000 amounting to Rs 5.4 lakh and five volunteers got Seva Vajra award with a cash prize of Rs 40,000 amounting to Rs 2.2 lakh.

Corporators Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, Dodda Reddy Pravallika Reddy, Koturu Anjaneyulu, Adam Radha Krishna Reddy, Kumari, Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, DE Vijayakumar Reddy, Sethu Madhav, Chittibabu and others were participated.