Bhumi Puja performed for devpt projects
Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad performed the Bhumi Puja for multiple development projects in Kadiri town, including the installation of electric towers and high-mast street lights worth Rs 4 crore.
This initiative fulfills the promise made during last year's Vinayaka Chavithi peace meeting to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply until the next festival.
This initiative fulfills the promise made during last year’s Vinayaka Chavithi peace meeting to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply until the next festival.
The ceremony witnessed the participation of RDO V V S Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Kiran Kumar, DSP Sivanarayana Swamy, former MLA M S Parthasarathi, Jana Sena in-charge Bhairava Prasad, State Executive Secretary P V Pawan Kumar Reddy, officials from the Electricity Department and other departments, municipal councillors, ward in-charges, coalition leaders, and several party workers.