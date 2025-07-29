Bhumi Puja performed for devpt projects

Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad performed the Bhumi Puja for multiple development projects in Kadiri town, including the installation of electric towers and high-mast street lights worth Rs 4 crore.

This initiative fulfills the promise made during last year’s Vinayaka Chavithi peace meeting to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply until the next festival.

The ceremony witnessed the participation of RDO V V S Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Kiran Kumar, DSP Sivanarayana Swamy, former MLA M S Parthasarathi, Jana Sena in-charge Bhairava Prasad, State Executive Secretary P V Pawan Kumar Reddy, officials from the Electricity Department and other departments, municipal councillors, ward in-charges, coalition leaders, and several party workers.