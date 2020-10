Big relief for parents: AP Govt slashes school, Inter fee by 30%

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to reduce the fees charged by private unaided schools and Intermediate colleges by 30 per cent. This announcement comes as a relief to the parents who were hit financially by the corona pandemic.

"After careful examination of the matter and on Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) recommendations, the state has decided to effect 30 per cent reduction in tuition fees for the academic year 2020-21," said Principal Secretary Education B Rajasekhar.

"Considering the plight of parents who have been economically incapacitated, the commission in exercise of powers under Section 9 of Act 21 of 2019 has recommended a reduction of 30 per cent in tuition fees for 2020-21 session," he added.

All private unaided schools and Intermediate colleges can collect only 70 per cent of the fees charged in the 2019-20 academic session.

Rajasekhar said the state government also took the opinion of Director, School Education (DSE) and Commissioner, Intermediate Education (CIE). They said that the proposed reduction was required and it may not affect managements substantially as total operational and maintenance costs have definitely reduced due to many reasons.

"Educational institutions in the state were closed with effect from March 22 and have not reopened till now in the 2020-21 academic year... daily operational and maintenance costs for schools too have substantially reduced," the officer said.

"All academic and extracurricular activities in schools have not been held all these months and operational and maintenance costs of school buses too must be bare minimum during all these months," the Principal Secretary said.