Birth anniversaries of Alluri, Vangaveeti celebrated

Vijayawada: The Bezwada Bar Association celebrated the birth anniversaries of Alluri Sitarama Raju and former MLA Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga on a grand scale on Friday.

Presiding over the programme, AK Basha, president of Bezawada Bar Association, highlighted Mohana Ranga’s deep commitment to education. He noted that Ranga’s passion for education led to the establishment of Sapthagiri College, which has produced a large number of successful lawyers. Basha also commemorated the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Sri Konijeti Rosaiah, recalling Rosaiah’s admiration for the Bezwada Bar, which he once praised as a politically conscious bar association. Furthermore, Basha emphasised that Alluri Sitarama Raju’s Manya Poratam served as an inspiration for India’s freedom struggle.

Chodisetti Manmadha Rao, former president of Bar Association, speaking on the occasion, shared that Ranga was a great patron of lawyers and had a profound love for education.

Prominent advocate Pilla Ravi lauded Mohana Ranga, stating that he was celebrated as a prominent public leader from a very young age. Senior advocate and former corporator Kunuku Rajasekhar praised Mohana Ranga for his unwavering support and advocacy for the underprivileged and weaker sections of society.

Vemula Hajarathaiah Gupta, a recipient of the Alluri Sitarama Raju Award, delivered an inspiring speech on the occasion of Alluri Sitarama Raju’s birth anniversary, invoking the spirit of the freedom movement with Vande Mataram slogans.

Gurunadham, a former corporator, senior advocate, and Congress leader, and a close associate of Ranga, also shared his fond memories and close association with Mohana Ranga.

Senior advocate Chodisetti Kamalakar Rao and retired Principal of Sapthagiri College and advocate Bogireddy Sasibhushan spoke, recalling their roles in the movie ‘Chaitanyaratham’ and their close association with Ranga.

Puppala Srinivasarao (programme organiser), KV Rangarao (Bar Association general secretary), the Governing Body, and PV Suvarnaraju, along with many other senior and junior advocates also participated.

Pilla Srinivasarao, Vice-President of the Bezwada Bar Association, proposed a vote of thanks.