BJP alleges plot to sell lands: Kanna Lakshminarayana

Amaravati: BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues of planning to sell lands in capital Amaravati in the name of shifting.

He observed Mouna Deeksha (silent protest) at the spot where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation for the capital in October 2015 at Uddandarayunipalem in Amaravati on Friday.

Addressing the gathering after conclusion of Deeksha, the state BJP chief said farmers of the region had given 33,000 acre land for capital construction under the land pooling scheme and total 75,000 acre was there in the capital including the lands allotted by the Centre. Now the ministers and leaders of YSRCP were plotting to sell them to certain private institutions.

He also lambasted Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to destroy the identity of Amaravati capital. "People did not foresee the undemocratic plans of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Before elections , he promised to do justice to farmers who gave lands for capital.

The leaders of regional parties are behaving like dictators after completion of the elections," he lamented and reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allotted several institutions, funds for the development of infrastructure and incentives to farmers of Amaravati on capital gains.

He said that the whole episode of GN Rao committee, including the statements of Chief Minister and MP V Vijayasai Reddy on capital shifting were a conspiracy and wondered how could the state government celebrate the capital shifting to Vizag without completion of the process.

He alleged that Jagan was creating insecurity among people against his promise of providing law and order and the corruption-free government, he said.

Stating that Jagan's attitude represents dictatorship in politics but the state was not to his personal fiefdom to take a decision as per his wishes Lakshminarayana warned that BJP would not tolerate the undemocratic practices in the state.

Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, former I-T commissioner Chintala Pardhasaradhi and several leaders were also present at the deeksha venue.