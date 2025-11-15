BJP celebrates NDA victory in Bihar polls

Dharmavaram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and cadre in Dharmavaram celebrated the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Constituency in-charge Harish Babu led the celebrations, expressing joy over the public mandate in favour of development-oriented governance. A huge rally was taken out from Dharmavaram College Circle to Kalajyothi Circle, with a large number of party activists and local residents participating.

After the rally, BJP workers burst crackers and distributed sweets, marking the NDA’s win with enthusiasm.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Babu said, “The people of Bihar have once again voted for development politics. The overwhelming trust placed in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the key reason for this sweeping victory. The NDA government is committed to advancing the nation and fulfilling public aspirations.”

He added that Bihar’s mandate strengthens the progress-driven governance model across India.

“This victory reinforces the beginning of another strong phase of development in the country. On behalf of Dharmavaram BJP and State Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav, I extend heartfelt thanks to the people of Bihar,” he said.

BJP workers described the Bihar verdict as a reflection of public confidence in stability, peace, and development.

District General Secretary Sake Obilesu, District Secretary Dola Rajareddy, Town President Chandrashekhar, Rural Mandal President Chandrashekhar, Battalapalli Mandal President Bhaskar, Market Yard Director Konka Nagarjuna, minority leaders Nabi Rasool, Girraju Nagesh, Gunda Pullayya, Nagabhushan Achari, Shankara Chandrashekhar, Chandramouli, Om Prakash Goud, Radhamma, Varalakshmi, Vijayalakshmi, and others participated.