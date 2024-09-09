BJP commends govt response to floods

Rajamahendravaram: The BJP has expressed satisfaction with the coordinated efforts of both Central and State governments in providing relief to the people affected by recent heavy rains and subsequent flooding that devastated the state, particularly affecting Vijayawada.

Speaking to media at the BJP district office in Kakinada, president of Kakinada district unit Chilkuri Ram Kumar, state spokesperson Peddireddy Ravikiran, and media panelist Duvvuri Subrahmanyam discussed the response to the natural disaster.

Ram Kumar highlighted that except for the YSRCP, people across the state have shown satisfaction with the flood relief efforts. He praised the state government for requesting immediate assistance from the Central government, which responded by sending helicopters and NDRF teams.

Kumar also acknowledged that the NDRF teams had rescued approximately 350 people from the flood danger.

State spokesperson Ravikiran said that the central government, upon witnessing the flood situation, promptly sent Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for an on-site assessment.

Duvvuri Subrahmanyam urged the government to set up large-scale medical camps and distribute medicines to prevent diseases in flood-affected areas.