BJP demands Amaravati to be continued as capital

Vijayawada: State BJP vice president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy has made it clear the BJP insist that Amaravati should continued as the capital of the state and Assembly and secretariat should be continued as usual. He said the BJP supports decentralization of development of the state but Amaravati should be continued as capital.

Speaking to media the BJP leader said HIgh Court should be set up at Kurnool and Visakhapatnam should be developed as industrial hub. He alleged the GN Rao commitee report is nothing but CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's report.

He has demanded the enquiry on the alleged insider trading taken place in the capital Amaravati in the previous TDP rule. He alleged TDP national president N Chandrababu had earlier ruined the Amaravati and now CM Jagan is spoiling the capital Amaravati.