BJP demands removal of ‘biased’, ‘incompetent’ officers

•Says incompetence of the DGP is visible in the failure of security in PM meet, stone attack on CM and the attacks on the opposition



•Wonders how can Jagan seek votes after failing to keep his many election promises like prohibition, Polavaram and job calendar

Rajamahendravaram: APBJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said that the BJP is demanding that the AP chief secretary, director general of police (DG) and Intelligence chief, who are acting in a biased manner and are ‘incompetent’, should be immediately removed and competent IAS officers who act impartially should be appointed in their positions. He said CS has been accused of turning the bureaucracy into a puppet to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Dinkar addressed a press conference here on Thursday. Describing the deaths of 33 elderly people as ‘government murders’ as the government had delayed pension deliberately. “The senior citizens were made to stand in the sun and were taken around the offices despite the possibility of sending the pension directly to their homes by the village and ward secretariat staff. The wrong decision by CS is the main reason for this tragedy,” he said.

He alleged that the chief secretary is selecting officers friendly to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to replace the officers removed by the Election Commission. He demanded that the next month's pension be distributed directly to the households with the secretariat staff.

Dinakar said the incompetence of the DGP is visible in the failure of security in the Chilakaluripeta public meeting attended by the Prime Minister, the stone attack on the CM and the attacks on the opposition. He regretted that the intelligence agencies that are supposed to work for the security of VVIPs have been confined to snooping on opposition leaders at the behest of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He stated that if the officials who are not performing their duties properly are removed, illegal liquor and money dumps hidden by YSRSP for election irregularities in the state will be exposed.

He accused CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of not keeping many election promises like prohibition, construction of Polavaram, job calendar, mega DSC, free borewells for small farmers, construction of houses for 30 lakh families, etc., He said the government imposed heavy burden on the people by increasing electricity tariff, RTC charges and fuel prices.

He recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy had also said in 2019 that he would establish a price stabilisation fund with Rs 3,000 crore and a disaster relief fund with Rs 4,000 crore. He asked how Jagan would seek votes again with so many failures.

District BJP president Bommula Dattu, state vice-president Relangi Sridevi, state executive committee members K Harika, B Aditya, Naga Devi and others were present.